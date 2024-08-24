King Charles ‘horrified' as worst fear for Prince Harry could come true soon

King Charles is afraid for Prince Harry's future after recent reports

King Charles is reportedly “horrified” that Prince Harry could face serious financial issues in the near future.

The King’s fears are driven by Harry and Meghan’s $100 million Netflix deal coming to an end next year.

As part of their deal with the streaming giant, the Sussexes have released their docuseries Harry & Meghan, and The Heart of Invictus. They are also set to release two more shows centered on cooking and a U.S. polo championship.

Now, new reports suggest that the streamer won’t be renewing their deal with the couple.

TV Journalist, Dan Wootton claims the King is worried by the news. "This is the King’s worst nightmare – he’s horrified," a source told the journalist.

Taking to his editorial on his website Dan Wooton Outspoken, he wrote, "Netflix hammer blow is coming".

He added: "After years of flops and non-deliveries, the Netflix hammer blow is coming, with Puck’s highly connected newsletter – edited by the former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni – confirming long-suspected rumours I first reported last June that 'the streamer is not expected to renew its five-year, $100million (£76million) deal signed in 2020'."