Ben Affleck ‘darkest behaviour' overpowered JLo love

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez called it quits after two years of marriage

August 25, 2024

Ben Affleck’s constant mood swings made his marriage with Jennifer Lopez irretrievable.

The actor and his dog stress wife, who filed for divorce this month on their second wedding anniversary, struggled through Affleck’s inconsistent behaviour.

A source tells PEOPLE: "The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” the source says.

"You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the source continues.

They then added that Ben would go from “being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” to exhibiting “the deepest, darkest behavior.”

“I think he was signaling a message to the press,” the source adds. “But yet participating.”

Speaking about the couple, the source adds: They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the source explains.

“But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love — of course there is,” the source adds. “The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”

