Ben Affleck meets new woman after Jennifer Lopez divorce

After Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, he was spotted with the daughter of U.S. politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



Kick Kennedy, 36, was seen hanging out with the Oscar winner at multiple spots, including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to Page Six.

It is unclear about what kind of relationship the duo has, but the spotting comes on the heels of what the sources say the Argo star plans to start dating after his divorce is fully completed.

“Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy,” they spilled to In Touch. “So there’s no doubt he’s raring to get back out there and date.”

He is not “going to pull the trigger until he’s divorced, but there are plenty of women interested in him," the insider noted. "Even Jennifer Aniston has let it be known she’d love to date him."

Adding, “He’s feeling really confident and excited about his new look and raring to get out there and live life again and prove he’s still got it.”