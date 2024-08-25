Late Amy Winehouse continues to live on for her music with THIS milestone

Amy Winehouse is still making her mark in the field of music, despite being dead for over a decade.

The deceased artist’s BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge performance was named as the top segment on the occasion of the platform’s 25-year anniversary.

Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, the current hosts of the Live Lounge, stated that the past 25 years have shown them and their audience "some iconic and unforgettable" covers.

"But Amy Winehouse’s cover is such a worthy winner… her performance was so special,” they added.

Back in 2007, Winehouse, who passed away at the age of 27 and belted out the lyrics to her take on the song Valerie, by The Zutons’ was voted as the best-ever performance on the show.



The Rehab singer also made it to the second spot on the Official Singles Chart with her cover of the song, Valerie.



She has beaten stars like Adele, RAYE, Dua Lipa and the band, Arctic Monkeys, for this honour.

Arctic Monkeys secured second and third place with their covers of Girls Aloud’s Love Machine and Hold On We’re Going Home by Drake.

Adele’s cover of Promise This (originally by Cheryl) came in fourth place while Ben Howard’s rendition of Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen landed on the fifth spot.