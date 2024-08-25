Oasis reunites after 16 year feud between Noel & Liam Gallagher

Oasis is reportedly set to reunite on stage after 16 years.

Following years of public feuding between the bothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, The Sunday Times reported that they are now planning a comeback tour.

The brothers seemed to have mended their relationship and are preparing for a series of performances across the UK.

Oasis performances include highly anticipated shows in Manchester and London in the summer of 2025.

Heaton Park and Wembley Stadium are rumoured to be the venues for these events, with speculation suggesting a ten-night residency at Wembley Stadium.

The potential Wembley residency could break concert attendance records currently held by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

This news comes after Liam Gallagher's recent exchange with a fan on X (formerly Twitter) sparking rumours about their return.

A fan wrote "Heaton Park terrible venue for concerts," slamming Oasis' idea of performing there.

However, Liam hilariously replied, "See you down the front."

For the unversed, the Gallagher brothers had previously been at odds, with Noel reportedly asking for $100 million to consider a reunion.