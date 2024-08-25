 
Zoe Kravitz admits how she battles Imposter Syndrome 'everyday'

Zoe Kravitz made her directorial debut with the thriller movie, 'Blink Twice'

Web Desk
August 25, 2024

Zoe Kravitz recently opened up about her battle with imposter syndrome while directing the thriller movies Blink Twice; the film also marked her directorial debut.

"Absolutely. Every day,” she responded to New York Times when the outlet questioned her whether she had felt impostor syndrome at any point in time.

She added, "The first day, I definitely had a moment of wondering, what did I get myself into? And just feeling really overwhelmed and wondering if I could do it. But the great thing about directing is that you’re so busy, you don’t have time to worry that much."

"I’m an incredibly heady person. I have an existential crisis probably multiple times a day, thinking about death," Kravitz further detailed.

The Catwoman star continued, "I kept on making the joke to myself: I don’t have time to think about death because I’m so busy. And if the film is horrible, it doesn’t matter, because we’re all just going to die, so it’s fine."

Zoe’s partner, Channing Tatum who also stars in the new film, spoke of his partner, saying, “She’s such a nerd for movies. She doesn’t do anything [else.”

