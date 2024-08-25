Louise Thompson shares her near-death birth experience

Louise Thompson has addressed her near-death birth experience from 2021.



The 34-year-old actress nearly died giving birth to her son Leo with her fiancé Ryan Libbey in 2021.

Now, the Made In Chelsea candidly spoke about how she has been battling post-traumatic stress disorder and post-natal anxiety, on her Instagram handle.

In the lengthy post, she wrote: 'This morning in the shower I remembered something crazy.”

She went on to say, “I remembered that when Leo was about 11 months old I was so afraid of being in the house alone with him that I arranged a baby sitter via a random app to come and look after us both overnight because I didn't think I could do it on my own.

“I don't know what I was so scared of. But I ran her through the entire evening and morning routine so that she could look after us both like babies.”

Louise also shared that she used to “regularly prepare everything the night before" as she “never knew when the PTSD was going to hit” her.

The actress recalled, “Looking back I think I was worried that I might not make it through the night. In my mind there was a chance I wouldn't wake up in the morning. Then Leo would need to be fed and changed etc.”

She continued, “I also hadn't been alone before. It took everyone a REALLY long time to feel comfortable enough to leave me unattended in the house. So this was a big step.

“I clearly wasn't ready. I was still spending a lot of my time in a dissociated state and I felt pretty inadequate at looking after anyone, even myself. I could barely concentrate enough to hold a normal conversation.”

Louise also admitted that she hadn't told anyone about the incident, including her fiancé Ryan.