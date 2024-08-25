Jennifer Aniston dubbed ‘incredibly powerful' as she takes on key project

Jennifer Aniston shot to stardom after starring in 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston has been dubbed “the coolest girl in the world” by Diablo Cody, who’s writing the script for the 9 to 5 movie remake.

The original 1980 movie starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as women working 9 to 5 jobs and dealing with an “autocratic” boss.

Aniston has taken it upon herself to produce the remake of the iconic film. Praising the mega star, Diablo told People: “Jennifer Aniston is just the coolest girl in the world, right? She can make anything happen. She's incredibly powerful. And she's gorgeous and she's cool.”

Recalling her hiring process, she said: “They were looking for a writer, and I heard about it, and I really move on things.”

“I thought, ‘If I don't do this, I'm going to regret it.’ And that's always the sign. I think to myself, ‘Would I be viciously jealous of the person who took this job if I didn't take it?’ If the answer is yes, I have to do it,” Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter added.

She noted that she was hired because of her “love” for the original film. “It helps when people know that you're passionate about it and that you're not just a hired gun.”

“Many years ago was a corporate 9 to 5 girly. So I've been in that world. I worked in an ad agency. So I had to call upon that era in my life to write,” she shared.

Diablo gushed that it’s “definitely a pinch-me moment to be collaborating with” Jennifer Aniston and Hahn on the 9 to 5 remake.