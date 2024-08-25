Kate Middleton real self ‘if she lets her guard down' laid bare

Kate Middleton real personality behind closed doors has been revealed by a Royal expert.



The Princess of Wales, who showcases a calm and composed outer self in the media, in reality possesses a carefree soul with a great sense of humour.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun: “The reality is I have spoken to her, I think she's very careful with what she says to the press.

“You know, there's, I think she's not overly gushing. I think that she's a lot more fun than the image that is presented. The image that’s presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun,” he told Matt Wilkinson.

“And I think that we don't really see it because she doesn't really like to let her guard down.”

The expert added: “She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humour, and someone's one with themselves, and I think she certainly is that.”

Mr Jobson continued: “Someone said to me, that she's somebody that always seems to bring her A-game to the table, and I think there's no doubt that if she wanted to do a PHD in the subject, she could probably do it tomorrow.

“So that's the sort of difference, she's a class act, I think,” he noted.