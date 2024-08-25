'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick ties the knot with Bollywood actress: See photos

'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick has tied the knot with Amy Jackson

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick has tied the knot with a Bollywood actress!

Ed married fiancée Amy Jackson on Saturday in Italy's Amalfi Coast in a five-star resort.

The actor proposed to the Bollywood actress in the beginning of this year during a ski vacation.

Sharing the wedding pics with his followers on Instagram, he wrote, "The journey has just begun," and added a ring emoji.

In the ethereal photo, the duo stood together under an arch made of white roses and greenery, with Ed’s hand placed on Amy’s waist.



Amy looked stunning in a bellowing white bridal gown with a strapless design and paired it with a chic lace veil. The actress had her black hair in a simple slicked back updo and a held a bouquet of white roses.

Meanwhile, Ed looked dapper in a white suit jacket and black dress pants with a bow tie.

They got married in a medieval castle in the hills of Italy, with a source telling The Daily Mail, “Ed and Amy jetted into Italy on an eight-seater private jet with their immediate family on Thursday afternoon before hosting some low-key drinks for a small group of friends in the courtyard of Castello di Rocca Cilento," a source told the outlet.

Ed previously spoke with the publication about planning his wedding. He said, "Planning this evening has got us really excited for our wedding.”

"It’s been so special to gather our friends and family to celebrate," he added.

Ed and Amy met at the Silverstone racetrack in England in 2021.