Quentin Tarantino speaks his heart out on 'Toy Story'

Quentin Tarantino calls himself a big fan of Toy Story; however, he said he has no wish to see the fourth installment because the story satisfyingly completed in the third.



His remarks come on a podcast Club Random with Bill Maher, where he opened up about his love for the animated franchise.

“I don’t watch all the animated movies and stuff, but I’m a big fan of the Toy Story trilogy,” adding, “I think there’s only one trilogy that completely and utterly works to the Nth degree and that’s A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

“It does what no other trilogy has ever been quite able to do,” the Oscar winner filmmaker continued. "The first movie is terrific, but the second movie is so great and takes the whole idea to such a bigger canvas that it obliterates the first one."

Adding, "And then the third one does the same thing to the second one, and that’s kind of what never happens. You’ll see this big jump from the first to the second and they don’t really land the third one."

With this reasoning, Quentin said, “In the case of Toy Story, the third one is just magnificent,” noting, “It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. And if you’ve seen the other two, it’s just devastating."

"But the thing is, then three years later or something they did a fourth, and I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done.”

In the meantime, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Toy Story 5 is in the works and will be released in 2026.