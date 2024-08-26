King Charles celebrates as Kate Middleton attends event with William

 
August 26, 2024

King Charles III's office has shared interesting details about the monarch's delightful move after Princess Kate made a rare appearance with Prince William for a service in Balmoral.

The 75-year-old celebrated the first appointment to a special role of his reign as the Princess of Wales has begun to return to life with her natural smile after receiving chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace shared a mesmerising picture of the monarch to explain how fit he looks while executing his duty amid reports of  his beloved daughter-in-law Kate's outing with royals.

The King looks stunning in the photo as he celebrated composer and singer-songwriter Errollyn Wallen's achievement by appointing her as Master of the King's Music by King Charles.

The British monarch's delightful move comes amid reports the Princess Kate attended a service at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate on Sunday.

Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William, and the couple's oldest child, son Prince George, for the daytime outing, which marked her first public appearance after Wimbledon.

Wallen described the role as "a privilege and a great honour", adding: "I look forward to championing music and music-making for all."

In 2007, she was made an MBE by Charles, then the Prince of Wales and subsequently a CBE by the Princess Royal in 2021, for her services to music.

The Belize-born British musician, who composed music for the London 2012 Paralympic Games and was the first black woman to have a work featured in the Proms, expressed her joy over the new honour from the King, saying: "I am thrilled to accept this royal appointment."

Last year, she ranked among the top 20 most performed living classical composers and was the first woman to receive an Ivor Novello Award for classical music.

