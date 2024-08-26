Kate Middleton shares new health update with church outing

Kate Middleton appeared ‘upbeat’ as she stepped out for a rare public outing, joining Prince William and Prince George, at the Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate.



The Princess of Wales showed subtle signs of happiness and relaxation during her third public appearance since cancer diagnosis, according to body language expert Judi James.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert said that Kate appeared "chatty and animated" while riding in a car, noting the Princess’ raised eyebrows, gleaming teeth, and distinct dimple as indicators of her genuine joy.

"Kate looks chatty and animated here and as she turns her head to speak her brows are raised,” she said, adding, "But there is one even stronger sign of authentic, relaxed happiness. We can see her teeth gleaming in a smile that is mirrored by William’s smile as they drive to church."

“The important ‘tell’ though comes from the very distinct dimple we can see at the side of her cheek, which suggests she’s truly enjoying the outing as well as the company in the car,” Judi added.

“The hat with its feather gives a jaunty look too, making Kate look positive and upbeat here,” she shared.

Since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate has stepped out for two public appearances, the Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's final.

Kate and William were last seen together after they released a video to celebrate Team GB ahead of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony.

In the video, Princess Kate said: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB."