Noel Gallagher teases Oasis reunion with cryptic clip

Noel Gallagher broke his silence amid the ongoing rumours of Oasis reunion.

Sparking excitement among Oasis fans, Noel shared a cryptic clip on X (Former Twitter) hinting at a possible reunion of the iconic Britpop band.

On Sunday, Noel posted a short clip featuring a design reminiscent of the Oasis logo.

Noel Gallagher is set to reunite with his brother Liam for Oasis reunion

The clip, which showed a white rectangular box with a black block in the center, initially displayed the date "27.08.24" where the band's name would usually appear.

The text then flickered and changed to "8am," suggesting an announcement may be made on Tuesday morning.

The post has left fans speculating about the long-awaited reunion with his brother, Liam Gallagher.

On the other hand, Liam dedicated the Oasis song Half The World Away to his estranged brother during his headline set at the Reading Festival on Sunday.

This comes amid the reports suggesting possible reunion of Oasis after years of feud between the brothers.

An insider told The Sun, "They aren’t getting any younger and the demand is huge. They decided it was now or never. Noel dug his heels in for a long time but has finally caved and agreed to return."

"He spoke to Liam on the phone and they are on the same page. They know this reunion will go down in music history," insider added.