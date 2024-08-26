Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry in dilemma over UK return

Meghan Markle has set one condition for Prince Harry to meet before she will consider returning to the UK with him.



According to a latest report, the Duchess of Sussex, has ruled out staying with the Royal Family in the UK due to security concerns and the lack of a personal base.

According to royal commentator Tom Quinn, Meghan will only return to England if she and Harry have their own home and sufficient security.

Speaking on the matter, the royal expert told The Mirror, "Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential.”

"Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband's relatives,” the expert added.

The Sussexes previously used Frogmore Cottage as their UK base but were asked to vacate the property in 2023 following the publication of Harry's bombshell autobiography, Spare.

Since then, Harry has made solo trips to London and stays at hotels. He has even made it clear that he will not bring Meghan to his home country ever again due to security concerns.