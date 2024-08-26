 
King Charles invites special guests at Balmoral

Kate Middleton and Prince William are also at Balmoral with King Charles as the monarch invites special guests

August 26, 2024

King Charles has reportedly invited special guests at Balmoral, and the couple have accepted the invitation to join the monarch towards the end of the summer months.

According to a report by the Daily Express UK, following in the royal tradition, King Charles has invited Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer to visit Balmoral and stay with the king and Queen Camilla.

The source told Sunday Express, "The prime minister and his wife received their invitation earlier this month and they accepted.

"The Prime Minister's team will update on his diary in the usual way at lobby."

As per the publication, it is tradition for the serving Prime Minister and his or her partner to be invited to join the monarch at Balmoral towards the end of the summer months just before Parliament is back in session.

It further said the House returns on September 2 this year.

Last year, former PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visited the Scottish castle, and were spotted arriving at Crathie Kirk with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

