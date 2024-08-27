Jennifer Lopez was ‘left behind' after months of ‘torture' from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez reportedly tried hard to give her marriage with Ben Affleck another chance.



The songstress, who field for divorce from her longtime beau this week, was frustrated after months of waiting.

A source tells PEOPLE: "It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind.”

They add: "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."

However, JLo is doing fine "after filing for divorce, she seems relieve.”

"Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision," says the source. "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."