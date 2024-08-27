 
Chrissy Teigen shares adorable photos of daughter Esti: 'Too shy to dance'

The model is a mother of four children, two daughters, Esti and Luna, and Two sons Wren and Miles

August 27, 2024

Chrissy Teigen’s youngest daughter was ‘too shy’ about her last dance lesson.

The 38-year-old model took to her intagram account and shared a sweet moment of her daughter, Esti at her last ballet dance class with her followers.

In the post, the Cravings cookbook author shared a series of photos of her 19-month-old daughter, sitting on the floor while supporting Esti at her dance class.

The mother of four can be seen wearing a black button-up shirt over the same color top paired with shorts.

While Esti donned a black shirt and a cheetah-printed skirt paired with pink color ballet shoes.

Teigen captioned the sweet mother-daughter photos by writing, “Someone was a little too shy to dance today,” with ballet shoes emoji and white heart emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Teigen shares daughter Esti, 8-year-old daughter Luna, 13-month-old son Wren, and 6-year-old Miles with her husband John Legend.

Teigen's post came days after she posted a carousel of photos of her all four kids enjoying their last moments of summer holidays.

