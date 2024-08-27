Chrissy Teigen shares adorable photos of daughter Esti: ‘Too shy to dance’

Chrissy Teigen’s youngest daughter was ‘too shy’ about her last dance lesson.

The 38-year-old model took to her intagram account and shared a sweet moment of her daughter, Esti at her last ballet dance class with her followers.

In the post, the Cravings cookbook author shared a series of photos of her 19-month-old daughter, sitting on the floor while supporting Esti at her dance class.

The mother of four can be seen wearing a black button-up shirt over the same color top paired with shorts.

While Esti donned a black shirt and a cheetah-printed skirt paired with pink color ballet shoes.

Teigen captioned the sweet mother-daughter photos by writing, “Someone was a little too shy to dance today,” with ballet shoes emoji and white heart emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Teigen shares daughter Esti, 8-year-old daughter Luna, 13-month-old son Wren, and 6-year-old Miles with her husband John Legend.

Teigen's post came days after she posted a carousel of photos of her all four kids enjoying their last moments of summer holidays.