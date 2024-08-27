Meryl Streep, Martin Short clear up speculations about their relationship

Meryl Streep and Martin Short clarified speculations about their relationship by calling it “platonic.”

However, the rumors of a romance between the actors and longtime friends still persist and the Only Murders in the Building co-stars raised eyebrows as they held hands at an event for the Hulu series on August 24.

According to Page Six, after observing them at the affair, it’s seems be more than a "showmance."

Furthermore, a representative for Streep told the publication, “They are just friends.”

Additionally, Short gushed about his admiration for Streep when he was asked by Extra about their off-camera friendship.

In regards to this, he stated, “I think it’s been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person.”

To those unversed, after the pair stoked dating rumors this past January, a representative for the Addams Family star told People that they are “very good friends, nothing more.”

Moreover, it was confirmed last October that Meryl had separated from longtime husband Don Gummer six years earlier.

It is worth mentioning that Meryl joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building in season three and as per the outlet, she is once again tying with Martin.

As far as the Only Murders in the Building is concerned, it's season four will debut on Hulu August 27.