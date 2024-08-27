Alec Baldwin, Hilaria attend US Open match after facing parenting criticism

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin were spotted attending the US Open Championships on Monday.

The Rust actor and his wife were seen sitting in the bleachers and watching a match on the first day of the championships at Flushing Meadows in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, both of them looked ‘pensive’ while observing the top tennis players go head-to-head in the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that the longtime couple did not bring along any of their seven children for their outing.

In terms of the dressing, Alec sported a formal attire as he donned a dark navy suit with a pinstriped button-down and subtly polkadot-patterned tie.



Meanwhile, Hilaria went for a more casual and effortlessly stylish look as she modeled a forest green, short-sleeved garment.

This news came just days after they celebrated their eldest daughter Carmen's birthday and were met with furious backlash for letting their 11-year-old daughter wear makeup.

While seemingly shrugging off the criticism, the pair enjoyed multiple US Open matches.