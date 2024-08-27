Bella Hadid glams in floral look amid fragrance brand promotion

Bella Hadid stepped out to promote her latest fragrance in Los Angeles on Monday.

The former Victoria's Secret model, who recently posted throwback pictures of herself and sister Gigi Hadid, was seen looking glamorous while promoting her latest fragrance NIGHTCAP in Los Angeles.

In regards to this, she donned a floral corset top and flare jeans that showed off her bust and slender frame while her brunette locks were let loose and cascaded over her shoulders, framing her face.

Additionally, the Washington D.C. native went for full-glam makeup and teamed her look with red glasses and a dainty gold necklace.

In terms of the accessories, Hadid wore pink earrings, floral heels and various gold bracelets as she posed with her latest perfume drop.



It is worth mentioning that Bella then hit up makeup retailer, Ulta, as she surprised her fans with a meet and greet to promote her brand Orebella.

As per the publication, the Hadid also took to her Instagram to share snaps of herself with fans and posing with the NIGHTCAP bottle in store.

According to Ulta’s site, the scent is described as a “warm & spicy aphrodisiac with ginger and cardamom bringing a sparkling effect to vanilla and woods.”

Furthermore, as per the outlet's reports, 1.7 ounces of the perfume runs $72 and 3.4 ounces sells for $100. The scent will be available starting August 30.