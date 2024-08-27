 
Geo News

Piers Morgan breaks silence after Prince William's major statement

Prince William releases the statement on social media hours after Kate Middleton's public appearance

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Piers Morgan breaks silence after Prince Williams major statement
Piers Morgan breaks silence after Prince William's major statement

Piers Morgan has broken his silence after Prince William issued a statement to share that Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died.

Sven, who coached England from 2001 to 2006, died Monday at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his agent said.

"He passed away peacefully this morning with his family around him at his home," Eriksson´s agent Bo Gustavsson said.

Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted: “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game. W.”

Shortly after William issued the statement, Piers Morgan also turned to X and tweeted, “RIP Sven. Great manager, great guy. Very sad news.”

Piers Morgan breaks silence after Prince Williams major statement

The Swede, who managed a number of high-profile teams and took England to World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006, announced in February 2023 that he was stepping back from public life due to "health issues".

Ben Affleck new love Kick Kennedy is ‘partier' video
Ben Affleck new love Kick Kennedy is ‘partier'
Chrissy Teigen shares adorable photos of daughter Esti: ‘Too shy to dance'
Chrissy Teigen shares adorable photos of daughter Esti: ‘Too shy to dance'
Taylor Swift praises Charli XCX after 'Brat' sparked feud rumors
Taylor Swift praises Charli XCX after 'Brat' sparked feud rumors
Meryl Streep, Martin Short chemistry comes under scanner
Meryl Streep, Martin Short chemistry comes under scanner
Queen Elizabeth II couldn't make it to Prince Philip deathbed: Here's Why video
Queen Elizabeth II couldn't make it to Prince Philip deathbed: Here's Why
Francis Ford Coppola admits 'Megalopolis' controversial casting
Francis Ford Coppola admits 'Megalopolis' controversial casting
King Charles ‘impressed' by ‘secret weapon' sister-in-law Sophie video
King Charles ‘impressed' by ‘secret weapon' sister-in-law Sophie
Mariah Carey reveals her mother, sister passed away on same day
Mariah Carey reveals her mother, sister passed away on same day