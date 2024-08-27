Piers Morgan breaks silence after Prince William's major statement

Piers Morgan has broken his silence after Prince William issued a statement to share that Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died.



Sven, who coached England from 2001 to 2006, died Monday at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his agent said.

"He passed away peacefully this morning with his family around him at his home," Eriksson´s agent Bo Gustavsson said.

Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted: “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game. W.”

Shortly after William issued the statement, Piers Morgan also turned to X and tweeted, “RIP Sven. Great manager, great guy. Very sad news.”

The Swede, who managed a number of high-profile teams and took England to World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006, announced in February 2023 that he was stepping back from public life due to "health issues".