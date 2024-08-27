Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse into 'Emilia Perez' with new trailer

Selena Gomez give fans glimpse into 'Emilia Perez' with new trailer

Selena Gomez has set the internet abuzz with the release of official trailer for her upcoming Spanish musical, Emilia Perez.



Alongside Gomez, the film also stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Only Murders in the Building star gave fans a glimpse of the first look of the trio.

Gomez, 32, wrote in the caption, "From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes @emiliaperezfilm, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. EMILIA PÉREZ is in select theaters this fall and on @Netflix November 13 in the US, UK and Canada."

Both fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments section with their excitement and eagerness to see the Who Says hitmaker in a new role.

"AHHH i’m so proud of you i love you so much!!" Nicola Peltz, Gomez's close friend and David Beckham's daughter-in-law wrote.

Another added, "So proud and excited for this project. Cant wait to see you on the big screen."

"SO proud of you and i'm so excited to watch it," read the third comment.

Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard, is scheduled to release in limited theatres in UK, US, and Canada on November 1, 2024. It will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 13.