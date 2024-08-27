King Charles adopts meaningful strategy to deal with Meghan Markle, Harry

The royal family particularly King Charles has reportedly adopted a meaningful strategy to deal with the issue of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid their feud with the Firm.



According to a report by OK! Magazine, a royal insider has claimed that the royal family continues to ignore the duke and duchess, who stepped down as senior royals back in 2020, to focus on the 'next generation of royals'

The tipster said, “The strategy now is to move away from focusing on what the Sussexes are doing and place an emphasis on the next generation of royals."

The royal insider said, "There is very much a feeling of not dwelling on the past but moving forward with the assets they've got which are the younger members of the royal family."

The source further claimed King Charles is very aware that the ‘younger generation is the future of the monarchy’ and the monarch’s focus is to ensure that its legacy remains once he has gone — and that can be secured in the Wales era.

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles plans to offer an olive branch to Harry following spiritual guidance.