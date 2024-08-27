Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce 'helpless' with major decision post terror attack

Travis Kelce is said to said to be pleading Taylor Swift to increase her security after terror attack.

Swift's boyfriend has been feeling pretty helpless after three suspects came frighteningly close to launching an ISIS-inspired terror attack during one of her concerts.

According to Radar, Kelce "hated having to sit back and do nothing" after Swift was forced to cancel three Vienna shows earlier this month due to the thwarted suicide bomb plot.

As per the publication, an insider revealed, "Travis is advising her to make her own safety a top priority and wants her to get even more security.”

It is worth mentioning that the outlet claimed that Kelce was feeling "pretty helpless" as three suspects plotted to attack the Love Story hitmaker's show in Vienna on August 8.

Furthermore, the source continued by saying, “He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn't do that. She had plenty of bodyguards to keep her safe, but still, it left him feeling pretty helpless."

The songstress canceled the Austrian leg of her Eras Tour on August 7 after main suspect Beran A. and two suspected accomplices were arrested in connection with the foiled terrorist plot, as per Radar's reports.

To those unversed, the trio planned to "carry out an attack using explosives and knives" outside the Ernst Happel Stadium venue where the Reputation singer was scheduled to perform on August 8, 9 and 10.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 100,000 of Swift's fans were affected as a result of the canceled shows, as per the outlet.

However, Kelce was reported to be "proud" of his superstar girlfriend for "doing the right thing" and calling the concerts off.