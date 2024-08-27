Alix Earle apologizes for 'racist' posts amid backlash

Alix Earle has apologized to her fans for racist social media posts she made when she was 13.

Taking to her Instagram and TikTok handle on Monday, the 23-year-old influencer issued an apology after several of her posts, which she made on Askfm, went viral online.

The lengthy statement began with Alix apologizing for using the N-word frequently in her old posts.

"A couple of weeks ago, screenshots surfaced from my old ask.fm account showing me using a slur in the summer of 2014. I am taking accountability and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word," the beauty and lifestyle influencer wrote.

"That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age. That absolutely is not the way I speak or what I stand for," Alix continued. "I am deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart. I promise you that could not be further from the truth."

"I am sincerely sorry to those I offended. I regret how I handled this situation, allowing too many people to talk me out of saying something for too long,” she penned.

"I wasn't sure how to handle it and unfortunately the advice I was given, although well intended, was wrong. There is no one to blame but myself for not standing my ground and going with my gut to speak out right away,” added the social media star.

"Regardless of what’s being said online, I wanted to come on here to address the facts and most importantly apologize,” wrote Alix before ending her statement.