Prince William leaves royal fans disappointed with ‘sad’ decision

Prince William left his fans disappointed after he made a new decision amid Balmoral vacation with King Charles, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family members.



According to The Express, the Prince of Wales has debuted a new "back to work" look, but it's not quite what royal fans were hoping for.

A few days ago, the Prince sent the internet go wild after he sported a beard in a video message shared on his official Instagram account.

Many of his females fans were drooling over his bearded look after he dropped a video to congratulate the Team GB for their efforts at the Paris Olympics.

However, Prince William sparked a wave of disappointment among fans after he was spotted clean-shaven at Sunday service with Charles and Camilla.

Taking to social media, royal fans "mourned" the loss of the Prince of Wales’ "rugged" looks, with many joking about his beard's "demise."

Some even claimed that Kate Middleton must have forced William to shave his beard after witnessing female fans crushing on the Prince.

"Catherine saw women on the internet swooning over her husband's beard and decided to make him shave it off,” one penned.

Another royal fan commented, "RIP beard. It was fun while it lasted. P.s. Do not expect me to stop talking about his beard."

"No doubt somebody will set up a GoFundMe page for the sadly departed Royal Beard,” one wrote, while another added, "I’m officially entering a period of mourning for William’s beard.”

“I only saw it once, but I’ll always remember it,” they added.