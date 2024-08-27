 
Channing Tatum spills the beans on avoiding household chores for a year

Channing Tatum recently confessed that he hated doing laundry

August 27, 2024

Channing Tatum has dished out a secret to avoid doing laundry in a most unique way.

The Blink Twice actor in an interview with GQ shared a “pricey hack” he once used to avoid doing the household chores for almost a year.

According to Channing, he hated doing laundry. “I hate it more than I can possibly say,” the 44-year-old actor stated.

"I had one year that I called 'The Year of the Fresh White Tee,'" he said, adding, "I don't think I did laundry all year that year, and I just wore white T-shirts that I just bought."

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor also clarified that he was “not throwing away the used clothing items after only one use.”

"I'd be like 'I can get like two wears out of this a week,'" Channing made it clear in his statement, adding, "This is going to be good."

On the work front, the actor recently starred in Blink Twice, a psychological thriller, which marks his actress girlfriend Zoë Kravitz’s directional debut.

Apart from Channing, the film also stars Naomi Ackie, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Christian Slater, Haley Joel Osment, Alia Shawkat, Kyle MacLachlan, and Geena Davis. 

