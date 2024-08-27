 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake to face the worst amid Britney Spears movie: Report

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated from 1999 to 2002

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Photo: Justin Timberlake to face the worst amid Britney Spears movie: Report
Photo: Justin Timberlake to face the worst amid Britney Spears movie: Report

Justin Timberlake’s acting career is reportedly at a risk due to Britney Spears forthcoming biopic.

As fans will be aware, the husband of Jessica Biel dated the Princess of Pop from 1999 to 2002.

About their love life, the Toxic hitmaker dropped bombshell confessions in the tell-all book The Woman In Me.

Now, a confidante shared with Heat Magazine that Justin’s career might turn upside down after the release of Britney’s biopic.

“Justin has his own movie career as an actor to think about and his reputation has already been tarnished enough as it is,” a tipster tattled.

“With his music career not being as successful as it once was, Justin had hoped to concentrate more on acting,” they also mentioned and expressed that Justin's success as an actor seems unlikely given that Britney Spears plans on going “harder” on him in the flick.

“But if he is seen as the main villain in the Britney movie, then casting directors might think twice about putting him in a project,” the source also claimed.

This comes after insider privy to In Touch Weekly claimed that Britney Spears’ former partners, Sam Asghari and Justin Timberlake, and her father are feeling threatened ahead of her biopic.

Minors suing Kanye West afraid of 'harassment' and 'psychological harm'
Minors suing Kanye West afraid of 'harassment' and 'psychological harm'
Ben Affleck 'forced' Jennifer Lopez to end two-year marriage: Report
Ben Affleck 'forced' Jennifer Lopez to end two-year marriage: Report
Brad Pit wants Angelina Jolie to see he's ‘changed'
Brad Pit wants Angelina Jolie to see he's ‘changed'
Matthew Perry's trauma revealed that led to ketamine overdose
Matthew Perry's trauma revealed that led to ketamine overdose
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce 'helpless' with major decision post terror attack
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce 'helpless' with major decision post terror attack
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles 'extremely sad'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles 'extremely sad'
Fans demand Emily & Gabriel 'together' as new trailer hints at major split video
Fans demand Emily & Gabriel 'together' as new trailer hints at major split
Prince Harry, Meghan receive major upsetting news amid royal family reunion plans
Prince Harry, Meghan receive major upsetting news amid royal family reunion plans