Photo: Justin Timberlake to face the worst amid Britney Spears movie: Report

Justin Timberlake’s acting career is reportedly at a risk due to Britney Spears forthcoming biopic.

As fans will be aware, the husband of Jessica Biel dated the Princess of Pop from 1999 to 2002.

About their love life, the Toxic hitmaker dropped bombshell confessions in the tell-all book The Woman In Me.

Now, a confidante shared with Heat Magazine that Justin’s career might turn upside down after the release of Britney’s biopic.

“Justin has his own movie career as an actor to think about and his reputation has already been tarnished enough as it is,” a tipster tattled.

“With his music career not being as successful as it once was, Justin had hoped to concentrate more on acting,” they also mentioned and expressed that Justin's success as an actor seems unlikely given that Britney Spears plans on going “harder” on him in the flick.

“But if he is seen as the main villain in the Britney movie, then casting directors might think twice about putting him in a project,” the source also claimed.

This comes after insider privy to In Touch Weekly claimed that Britney Spears’ former partners, Sam Asghari and Justin Timberlake, and her father are feeling threatened ahead of her biopic.