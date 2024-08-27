 
Meghan Markle in trouble after being mocked over new venture

Meghan Markle suffers major setback over her upcoming business venture

August 27, 2024

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has suffered a fresh blow over her new business venture.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard earlier this year, has been mocked for not putting even a single product on sale so far.

Meghan made exciting announcement about her new business in March, but it soon died down as the couple have yet to find a CEO suitable for the position, with a source claiming this is due to the couple's demanding style of management.

"The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard," according to royal author Tom Quinn.

According to the expert: "Meghan's new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special. She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised."

Quinn also revealed Meghan's suffering while explaining her possible reaction to the criticism, saying: "Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work."

"She is especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US – from her point of view this is something to be admired not criticised," Quinn told the Mirror.

The former Suits star sent famous friends and influencers a jar of jam, with many sharing the product on social media. However, as of yet, nothing has been released to the public two-thirds of the way through 2024. The couple could not even find a CEO suitable for the position.

"The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they are very demanding and difficult to work for, and that puts a lot of people's backs up," a source told Closer.

