Ben Affleck breaks silence on Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy dating rumors

Ben Affleck’s rep has denied reports of the actor dating Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy.

"There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other,” Jen Allen, Affleck's spokesperson, said in a statement obtained by People.

This comes after multiple sources told the same publication that the Triple Frontier star has been spending time with Kick, who’s one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s six children. One source even claimed that they’ve been dating since late spring.

This comes amid Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez, who filed to end their marriage last week on August 20.

According to sources, The Mother star “didn't want a divorce" but she "seems relieved" after filing for it.

"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind," the source told the publication. "She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."

As for Affleck, a separate source claimed that he’s "doing well and is very focused.”

"He thrives when he has work projects. He's been great when it comes to the kids too. He's doing exactly what he wants. He seems very happy," they said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were first together from 2002 to 2004, ended up dating again in 2021 and went Instagram official the same year. They tied the knot in July 2022.