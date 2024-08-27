Photo: Jennifer Aniston blown away by her own brilliance amid gig success: Report

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly enjoying life in the best way possible.

As per an insider close to the Friends veteran, “The thing nobody talks about is that The Morning Show‘s steadily rising profile has made Jen one of the highest paid employees at Apple, so to speak,” per Life & Style.

The confidante also shared that the A-listed acting sensation, who is known to be a fitness freak, “is once again in the position of being a little blown away by her own brilliance.”

“Especially the incredible number of acting nominations Season 3 got – nine in total – because she is extremely involved in picking the actors who join the massive ensemble,” they even stated.

In addition to this, the source addressed that Jennifer Aniston is happy with her newest success and is in no haste to chase the next big project.

“She’s not scrambling to find the next big project and continues to use The Morning Show as a proving ground for her skills as a television producer and now, the undisputed architect of the series’ success,” the tipster tattled before starting a new topic.