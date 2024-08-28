‘Taskmaster' Meghan Markle ‘telling her own story' with ARO failure

Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling to find a CEO for her startup company.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently launched her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard this year, is looking for a flag-bearer to progress her vision.

According to Closer, a source said: “The numbers don’t lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story.

“It’s unprecedented, even for a startup. The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they’re very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people's backs up.”

This comes as Meghan and Harry lose their Chief of Staff, Josh Kettler, only after months of hiring.

“Hired on a trial basis, the decision to part ways was mutual, with both sides agreeing it wasn’t the right fit,” a source told People.

Meghan and Harry have had a track record of losing employees at the hands of harsh working environments.

In 2018, Meghan’s personal assistant Melissa Toubati quit after she was “reduced to tears” by the Duchess of Sussex’s demands.