Khloe Kardashian gushes over daughter True's major milestone

‘The Kardashians’ star is a mother of a daughter, True, 6, and a son Tatum, 2

August 28, 2024

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True is growing up fast.

The 40-year-old reality TV star took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, August 27, to share her 6-year-old daughter’s academic milestone.

In the celebratory post, Khloe marked True's first day of first grade.

The proud mother posted a series of photos of her son Tatum and True posing in front of big crayons and balloon arch.

True can be seen beaming smiles while donning her school uniform along with her cat.

The mom of two also penned down a sentimental caption sharing her emotions.

She began with, "First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!! I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel."

"I’m not ok but I’ll pull it together by pick up time," she added with a white heart emoji.

Additionally, True’s dad and Khloe’s ex Triston Thompson also posted her photos, gushing about her milestone.

"Twinny first day of 1st grade. Time flies my wow!" Tristan wrote.

