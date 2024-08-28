Channing Tatum hears this iconic dialogue at airport security every time

Channing Tatum’s famous dialogue turned into a meme never leaves him even during his traveling.



The 44-year-old actor told in a recent interview with his costar Naomi Ackie on CinemaBlend how his famous movie line from 22 Jump Street follows him everywhere including airport security.

“It’s weird what happens in pop culture like that, you know? Same with ‘My name is Jeff.’ It’s such a small moment in the movie,” he said of his 2014 comedy.

“I remember we did a table read and it wasn’t even that funny at the table read. It was like whatever. And all of a sudden, man,” Tatum continued.

“It goes to show you can’t try and be a meme. You’ve just got to be, and then if the meme comes, the meme comes,” Ackie quipped.

His famous dialogue is even said to him even at airport security checkups.

“I’ve never went through TSA without somebody saying, ‘My Name Is Jeff,’” he says. “Almost every single time I go through TSA.”

