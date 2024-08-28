 
Geo News

King Charles pays no head to Prince Harry's Spare re-release move

Prince Harry faces new setback as King Charles hit back at his decision to re-release Spare

By
Web Desk
|

August 28, 2024

King Charles pays no head to Prince Harrys Spare re-release move
King Charles pays no head to Prince Harry's Spare re-release move

King Charles decided to hit back at Prince Harry with a firm response over his plan to re-release a paperback version of his bombshell memoir Spare.

It is important to note that the Duke of Sussex's controversial book is reportedly set to release on October 24 in the UK, and October 22 in the US.

Notably, at the same time, the King of England will attend his first Heads of Government meeting in Samoa.

Now, the Monarch's possible reaction to his son's next big move is laid bare by a royal expert.

In conversation with The Sun, Ingrid Seward said, "Harry probably had no idea that his father would be at there."

However, she claimed that the former working royal might have no clue about his cancer-stricken father's key appearance.

The royal commentator added, "This is Charles' first Commonwealth, Heads of Government meeting as king."

"It's pretty important to him, so I don't think it's going to affect him and what he's doing. I just think it's a rather unpleasant reminder of what has gone on with Harry, and indeed, Meghan over the past year," Ingrid stated. 

Marisa Tomei recalls witnessing Tom Holland, Zendaya's love story on 'Spider-Man' sets
Marisa Tomei recalls witnessing Tom Holland, Zendaya's love story on 'Spider-Man' sets
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement as Harry reveals big plans
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement as Harry reveals big plans
Bad Bunny collaborates with Austin Butler in thriller 'Caught Stealing'
Bad Bunny collaborates with Austin Butler in thriller 'Caught Stealing'
Brittany Cartwright celebrating or grieving her Jax Taylor divorce?
Brittany Cartwright celebrating or grieving her Jax Taylor divorce?
Ismael Cruz Cordova shares working experience with Priyanka Chopra in 'The Bluff'
Ismael Cruz Cordova shares working experience with Priyanka Chopra in 'The Bluff'
Diana Award CEO makes big statement about Prince Harry amid rift with William
Diana Award CEO makes big statement about Prince Harry amid rift with William
Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor's 'Romeo & Juliet' continues to wow audiences video
Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor's 'Romeo & Juliet' continues to wow audiences
'Unbearable' Meghan Markle causes new trouble for Prince Harry
'Unbearable' Meghan Markle causes new trouble for Prince Harry