King Charles pays no head to Prince Harry's Spare re-release move

King Charles decided to hit back at Prince Harry with a firm response over his plan to re-release a paperback version of his bombshell memoir Spare.

It is important to note that the Duke of Sussex's controversial book is reportedly set to release on October 24 in the UK, and October 22 in the US.

Notably, at the same time, the King of England will attend his first Heads of Government meeting in Samoa.

Now, the Monarch's possible reaction to his son's next big move is laid bare by a royal expert.

In conversation with The Sun, Ingrid Seward said, "Harry probably had no idea that his father would be at there."

However, she claimed that the former working royal might have no clue about his cancer-stricken father's key appearance.

The royal commentator added, "This is Charles' first Commonwealth, Heads of Government meeting as king."

"It's pretty important to him, so I don't think it's going to affect him and what he's doing. I just think it's a rather unpleasant reminder of what has gone on with Harry, and indeed, Meghan over the past year," Ingrid stated.

