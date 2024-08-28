Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement as Harry reveals big plans

 
August 28, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a delightful message after Prince Harry announced his trip to New York City. 

On August 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram account and extended warm wishes to the athletes participating in the Paralympics Games Paris 2024. 

The royal couple wrote, "Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport!"

They added, "Wishing the very best of luck to our @paralympicsgb_official athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024. W & C."

Notably, the sports event will begin on 28 August 2024 and ends on 8 September 2024. 

It is important to note that William and Catherine's new statement came after Prince Harry announced his next trip to New York City. 

The Duke of Sussex's spokesperson confirmed that the former working royal will mark his presence at the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in September 2024.

