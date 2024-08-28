Jax Taylor set for 'emotional month' as Brittany Cartwright files for divorce

Jax Taylor is hoping to face the 'emotional month' with strength as estranged wife Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce earlier this week.



An insider spilled to People about how Jax, 45, is coping with the divorce news after nearly a year of separation.

“[He] knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have,” the source revealed on the day divorce papers were submitted.

“It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s trying to stay strong for his son,” the insider pointed as Brittany, 35, has requested full and physical custody of their three-year-old son Cruz.

However, Jax has been allowed occasional visits, as per legal documents.

As for Brittany, the reality star has chosen the step "for the best interest of herself and her son,” as the estranged couple, who announced separation in February, has been living apart since January 2024.

She also explained at the time that the pair were “taking time apart” to reevaluate their relationship.

“There’s a lot that has transpired over the past few months that she could not look past,” People further quoted the insider. “This decision wasn’t made lightly but she feels adamant that it was the right one.”