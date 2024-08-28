Royal family releases statement after Prince Harry's major announcement

Royal family issues first statement after Prince Harry's major announcement

Royal family has released its first major statement after Prince Harry revealed his big plans for September.



The royals have a longstanding passion for sport and have advocated for the power of sport to change lives and bring people together.

The palace shared Duke of Edinburgh’s statement for the members of the Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic team ahead of the Paralympic Games.

Prince Edward, who is the Patron of the British Paralympic Association, says in his statement, “To all members of the Paralympics GB team heading for Paris, whether athletes, officials or staff, I want to wish you the very best of luck at the Paralympic Games.”

The Duke has supported the British Paralympic Association since visiting the Paralympic Games in Barcelona in 1992. Since becoming Royal Patron in November 2003, he regularly attends the Paralympic Games to support Team GB.

This is royal family’s first social media post after Prince Harry announced his plan to embark on a solo trip to New York City in September.

Harry will be advancing several of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives, with a jam-packed list of engagements that will include African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.