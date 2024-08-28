Chinese, US officials discuss new round of talks between Biden and Xi

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (L) looking at Wang Yi, the director of the Communist Party's Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office while he speaks before talks at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, China, August 27, 2024. — Reuters

BEIJING: Top Chinese and United States officials discussed holding fresh talks between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in the near future, the two countries said on Wednesday during high-level meetings in Beijing.

The discussion occurred during lengthy talks between China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan held against the backdrop of sharp disagreements between the superpowers and the 2024 US election race to replace Biden.

Both sides also agreed to hold video calls between their military theater commanders who hold responsibility for hot spots in the Indo-Pacific region "at an appropriate time," according to the Chinese readout from the meetings, a move that Washington hopes could prevent conflict in areas like the Taiwan Strait. The White House said the talks would happen in the "near future."

"The key to the smooth development of China-US interaction lies in treating each other as equals," Wang told Sullivan, according to state broadcaster CCTV.



"The two sides held candid, substantive, and constructive discussions on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues," the White House said.

The statements followed Sullivan's second day of talks with Wang and other officials, aimed at calming tensions between the two superpowers ahead of the November 5 US election.

Meetings between the two sides will last until Thursday.

Wang told Sullivan the US should "stop arming Taiwan and support peaceful 'reunification' of China," adding that "Taiwan belongs to China and that 'Taiwan independence' is the biggest risk to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

According to the Chinese readout, Wang also expressed Beijing's disapproval of US tariffs on a range of manufactured goods and export controls targeting Chinese chip makers, saying Washington should "stop jeopardizing China's legitimate interests."

But a US statement also stressed some areas of potential agreement, noting "shared concerns about (North Korea), Burma, and the Middle East."

The US also wants China to take more action at home to prevent the development of chemicals that can be made into fentanyl, the leading cause of US drug overdoses, and reach an understanding on safety standards for artificial intelligence.



China, the world's second-largest economy, whose vessels have repeatedly clashed with Philippine ships in the South China Sea, said the US "must not undermine China's sovereignty [...] nor support Philippines' 'infringing acts.'"



Manila and Washington have a mutual defense treaty and the US has vowed to aid the Philippines against armed attacks on its vessels and soldiers in the South China Sea.