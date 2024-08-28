Photo: Kylie Richards focused on bright side amid husband's romance: Source

Kylie Richards reportedly has a change of heart related to her situation with Mauricio Umansky.

As fans will be aware, Mauricio Umansky has made the romance with model Nikita Kahn public after the two were papped together once again last week.

Spilling the beans on how Kylie Richards reacted to this news, an insider recently talked to Life & Style.

They shared that Kylie is now getting more optimistic regarding her future and “is trying to see the bigger picture.”

However, the confidante claimed whenever she sees her former husband with Nikita “it stings.”

On the other hand, “Mauricio is head over heels with Nikita, he’s not dating anyone else and seeing her every chance he gets,” the source added.

“He didn’t want to make a show of things, but he’s glad things are out in the open now,” they mentioned about the 54-year-old.

“Even before the trip to Mykonos they’d been seeing each other a while, like two or three months,” the source noted and concluded by saying, “But that trip was magical and took them to a whole new level.”