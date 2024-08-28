Adam Sandler expresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'look good together'

Adam Sandler just revealed he is one of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s biggest relationship fans.

During his latest appearance on the August 28 episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the 57-year-old comedian got candid about his family dynamics and how they high five each other when they see America’s sweetheart couple having fun together.

“At first when you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he's a gentleman and and she's having so much fun with him.' Like, anytime Taylor's laughing with you, my whole f****** family is like high fiving,” Sandler exclaimed with excitement.

The 34-year-old NFL star, who also co-hosts the show, replied, "So good, man," adding with a laugh, "You got me sweating over here.”

Sandler then shared how much he and his family adores Swift, who is currently headlining the sensational Eras Tour.

This conversation stemmed when Kelce asked how the Happy Gilmore star took his daughters Sadie and Sunny to the premiere of the artist’s concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

“What a girl. Dude, she means so much to our house,” Sandler said of Taylor Swift.