Meghan Markle happily ‘distances' herself from Prince Harry for career

Meghan Markle is reportedly keeping her distance to let Prince Harry shine.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is supportive of Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to New York, will stay behind in California with the kids.

The Duke of Sussex on the other hand, is all set to visit the Big Apple during UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

A source close to the couple reveals: “The trip will support Harry's work with his patronages.”

Another source tells Express: "Meghan doesn't have to attend every event with her husband. If she skips an event, it doesn't mean there is anything wrong between them.

"She's happy for him [Harry] to take this one on his own to shine a light on what really matters to him,” they continued.