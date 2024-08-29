 
Geo News

Meghan Markle happily ‘distances' herself from Prince Harry for career

Meghan Markle distance from Prince Harry is branded a testament of her love

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly keeping her distance to let Prince Harry shine.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is supportive of Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to New York, will stay behind in California with the kids.

The Duke of Sussex on the other hand, is all set to visit the Big Apple during UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

A source close to the couple reveals: “The trip will support Harry's work with his patronages.”

Another source tells Express: "Meghan doesn't have to attend every event with her husband. If she skips an event, it doesn't mean there is anything wrong between them.

"She's happy for him [Harry] to take this one on his own to shine a light on what really matters to him,” they continued.

Real reason why Adele delayed Rich Paul marriage
Real reason why Adele delayed Rich Paul marriage
Megan Thee Stallion confirms romance with Torrey Craig?
Megan Thee Stallion confirms romance with Torrey Craig?
Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor prioritize their son amid divorce
Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor prioritize their son amid divorce
Adam Sandler tells Travis Kelce about his family's views on Taylor Swift romance
Adam Sandler tells Travis Kelce about his family's views on Taylor Swift romance
Mariah Carey made late sister, Alison's life 'tough'?
Mariah Carey made late sister, Alison's life 'tough'?
Adam Sandler expresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'look good together'
Adam Sandler expresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'look good together'
Nikki Glaser takes on HUGE gig that 'might' get her canceled
Nikki Glaser takes on HUGE gig that 'might' get her canceled
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin navigating through hardships: Source
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin navigating through hardships: Source