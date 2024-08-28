Photo: Real reason why Adele delayed Rich Paul marriage

Adele is completely smitten with beau Rich Paul and is reportedly tying the knot with him soon.

However, the Set Fire to The Rain singer delayed taking the vows priorly due to her career aspirations, as per an insider privy to Life & Style.

A tipster kicked off the chat by saying, “The reason she delayed getting married was because of her schedule.”

They went on to add, “She had way too much going on with her residency in Las Vegas and then her big summer concert series in Munich, she didn’t want to smash a wedding into the midst of all that.”

The source also claimed that now that her career is stable the singing sensation cannot wait to ring in wedding bells.

They revealed, “She wants to be able to give it the proper attention and be totally able to enjoy herself,” and noted, “She’s relieved that it’s finally out in the open.”

“She purposely let it slip because she wanted to correct all this gossip that’s being spread around about there being some sort of trouble in paradise, which she insists is totally false and out of left field,” they concluded and remarked, “Truth is, they’re happier than ever and he’s been her absolute rock.”