How ‘cool' Prince Harry ‘lost control' at hands of ‘nervousness'

Prince Harry seemingly masked his nervousness behind a smile during one of this former interviews.



Speaking to Stephen Colbert while promoting his memoir ‘Spare’ in 2023, Prince Harry seemed to be enjoying himself while interacting with admirers.

However now, body language expert Judi James has touched upon what was going inside the Duke’s head while he was talking about his book.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Judi said: "This chat-show appearance was Harry at his best: seemingly relaxed and funny, he clearly adored being in the spotlight and marinated in the noisy audience support like a man who had finally come face-to-face with his own fanbas

The expert added: "Colbert is quick but Harry was often quicker and presented himself as the cool royal who was prepared to spill any amount of tea if he was asked the right questions.

"He seemed un-shockable right up to this point where he was asked about The Crown and despite his facial expressions retaining the aura of being a chilled, down-to-earth fun guy, his hands and leg movements told a contrasting story of unease and of losing control of the interview,” she noted.