Prince Andrew's time with royals almost over as King Charles takes big step

Prince Andrew's time in the Royal Lodge, worth almost £30 million, nears its end as King Charles has decided to take a major step amid their ongoing feud.



According to a royal expert, the monarch will soon throw the ‘disgraced’ Prince out of the 31-room mansion and gift it to his wife, Queen Camilla.

Speaking on TalkTV, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed that Charles wants for Camilla to have a ‘space’ of her own and is eyeing the Royal Lodge.

"The King is thinking long term and might want this property that he spent so much time with the Queen Mother in to leave for Queen Camilla, in case the worst happens,” Kinsey said.

"He wants to have a space for her in a private area that's close enough to the family and close enough to where she will be safe and familiar with,” she added.

The commentator went on to note that Charles sees Andrew, the Duke of York, as a “waste of resources,” and will argue that he is not “maintaining the property as per the 75-year lease.”

Andrew, who has lived in the mansion since 2003, has been notified that his 10-person security team will no longer be funded by the King after October, reported The Express.

They also claimed that King Charles’ desperation to evict Andrew from the property shows that he thinks that the ‘disgraced’ Prince is harming the image of the Royal family.