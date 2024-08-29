Meghan Markle prioritises 'peace' over 'negative feelings' amid royal feud

Meghan Markle is reportedly focused on finding peace and moving on amid tension with the royal family.



One of the family friends recently told US Weekly that Meghan Markle is determined to leave the drama behind.

"After Spare, [Harry and Meghan] realized, ‘OK, we’re ready to move on. We want to focus on our future," the friend told the outlet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now focusing on building a meaningful life together for their kids, Archie and Lilibet, separate from the royal institution.

The friend mentioned that the Duchess of Sussex understands that peace cannot be found if you continue to harbor resentments, saying, "Meghan doesn’t harbor any negative feelings. She just wants peace, and knows you can’t find peace if you harbor resentments."

Additionally, the source also revealed that Meghan Markle's team has also stopped responding to the constant tabloid headlines about her relationship with the royal family.

"Meghan’s team gets asked daily to comment on stuff that has nothing to do with their lives now," the friend says, adding, "They have left it behind."