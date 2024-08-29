 
Geo News

Meghan Markle prioritises 'peace' over 'negative feelings' amid royal feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'ready to move on' from Royal family drama

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2024

Meghan Markle prioritises 'peace' over 'negative feelings' amid royal feud

Meghan Markle is reportedly focused on finding peace and moving on amid tension with the royal family.

One of the family friends recently told US Weekly that Meghan Markle is determined to leave the drama behind.

"After Spare, [Harry and Meghan] realized, ‘OK, we’re ready to move on. We want to focus on our future," the friend told the outlet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now focusing on building a meaningful life together for their kids, Archie and Lilibet, separate from the royal institution.

The friend mentioned that the Duchess of Sussex understands that peace cannot be found if you continue to harbor resentments, saying, "Meghan doesn’t harbor any negative feelings. She just wants peace, and knows you can’t find peace if you harbor resentments."

Additionally, the source also revealed that Meghan Markle's team has also stopped responding to the constant tabloid headlines about her relationship with the royal family.

"Meghan’s team gets asked daily to comment on stuff that has nothing to do with their lives now," the friend says, adding, "They have left it behind."

Kate Middleton steps down from 'key Royal role'
Kate Middleton steps down from 'key Royal role'
Taylor Swift gears up for new ventures as Eras Tour nears wrapup
Taylor Swift gears up for new ventures as Eras Tour nears wrapup
Prince Andrew's time with royals almost over as King Charles takes big step
Prince Andrew's time with royals almost over as King Charles takes big step
Taylor Swift Vienna concert: CIA releases shocking statement
Taylor Swift Vienna concert: CIA releases shocking statement
How ‘cool' Prince Harry ‘lost control' at hands of ‘nervousness' video
How ‘cool' Prince Harry ‘lost control' at hands of ‘nervousness'
Barry Keoghan makes special request for THIS Bratz doll
Barry Keoghan makes special request for THIS Bratz doll
Nicole Kidman reveals how she blends in to enjoy parties
Nicole Kidman reveals how she blends in to enjoy parties
Jenna Dewan pens down heartfelt note for daughter Everly's academic milestone
Jenna Dewan pens down heartfelt note for daughter Everly's academic milestone