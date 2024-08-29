Katie Price at risk of stroke after recent facelift?

Katie Price's ex surgeon fears stroke symptoms after the recent facelift she got in Turkey last month.



Her former surgeon Dr Jeya Prakash has now spoken to The Mirror after the glamour model, 46, refused his warnings and got it done elsewhere.



"I said she doesn't need a facelift. Then she went to other places where people didn't look after her health, they looked after her image. Health is very important," the surgeon recently shared with the outlet.

Dr. Prakash also revealed that he'd known the CBB winner since 1996 when he performed her first and second breast augmentations before she returned for even bigger breasts.

He recalled refusing to perform surgery on the reality star the third time.

"I said no because she seemed to have an addiction to surgery with what she wanted to do. She's a small, petite lady. I always tell her that a squirrel shouldn't have elephant breasts," the outlet further quoted the source.

As per the outlet's exchange with fellow Dr. Julien De Silva, "Each surgery carries a further risk or more noticeable scars and other complications, including stretching a motor nerve as well as common complications such as haematomas (the pooling of blood under the skin)."

However, Katie justifies her multiple attempts of going under the knife be it rhinoplasty, veneers, or 16 breast augmentation.

In 2021, the TV personality explained her reasoning with the example of car maintenance while insisting she would never go looking like a freak.

"It’s like a car - you have an MOT. If you get a scratch or a dent, you fix it, and that’s how I feel with my body," she told GMB at the time.

"I’m not trying to look younger and I definitely don’t want that alien look - when people go over the top and look like freaks," she explained.

"I’m not addicted, but if people want to say I’ve got body dysmorphia, just say it, even my mum says it, "You need to see somebody, you’re not normal in the head, are you?"



As of recently, Katie feels her eyebrows could use a little reduction so she doesn't look like Spock to herself despite being tried in court for a £760,000 bankruptcy case.