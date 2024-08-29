 
Brittany Mahomes in awe of father-daughter bonding moment

Brittany Mahomes treats fans to a candid moment between her husband Patrick and their little one

August 29, 2024

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are already parents to Sterling Skye and son Patrick Bronze Lavon Mahomes III
Brittany Mahomes is sharing some awe-inspiring moments from her family life with her fans.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former soccer player, 28, dropped a sweet snap of the father-daughter duo enjoying reading time together.

“My heart,” she wrote along with a teary-eye and white heart emoji with the boomerang of the two laying on a sofa while looking at a children's book.

The couple are already parents to son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, 1, and soon to welcome a third one, as per their joint July 12 announcement.

"Round three, here we come," the pair captioned an Instagram Reel in which the high school sweethearts, who have been married since 2022, and their two kids were dressed in neutrals and whites.

The pair has been big on family moments on social media and also did a gender reveal on July 19 in another post, marking that the new member will be a baby girl.

They set the scene for the grand reveal by playing a game of Tic-Tac-Toe, winning by scoring three pink Xs in a row. Pink smoke and matching confetti made the moment complete as Sterling proudly held a 'big sister' flag.

More recently, Brittany has been sharing photos of herself and her kids supporting Patrick during the NFL’s preseason.

“Gamedays are here,” she captioned an Instagram carousel on August 17. The images showed the family rooting for the pro athlete from the sidelines.

