Harris widens lead over Trump with boost from women, Hispanics: poll

Vice President of the United States and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (L) at an event and former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking at an event. — Reuters/File

VP Harris leads over Trump 45% to 41% in Reuters/Ipsos poll.

4% lead wider than one point lead VP had in same poll in July.

73% Democratic voters more excited since VP entered race.



WASHINGTON: Democrat Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump 45% to 41% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday that showed the vice president sparking new enthusiasm among voters and shaking up the race ahead of the November 5 election.



The 4% point advantage among registered voters was wider than a one point lead Harris held over the former president in a late July Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The new poll, which was conducted in the eight days ended Wednesday and had a 2% point margin of error, showed Harris picking up support among women and Hispanics.

Harris led Trump by 49% to 36% — or 13% points — among both women voters and Hispanic voters. Across four Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted in July, Harris had a nine point lead among women and a six point lead among Hispanics.

Trump led among white voters and men, both by similar margins as in July, though his lead among voters without a college degree narrowed to seven points in the latest survey, down from 14 points in July.

The findings illustrate how the US presidential race has been shaken up over the summer. President Joe Biden, 81, folded his flailing campaign on July 21 after a disastrous debate performance against Trump sparked widespread calls from his fellow Democrats to abandon his re-election bid.

Since then, Harris has gained ground against Trump in national polls and those in critical swing states. While national surveys including Reuters/Ipsos' give important signals on the views of the electorate, the state-by-state results of the Electoral College determine the winner, with a handful of battleground states likely to be decisive.

"It's obvious that running against Harris is more challenging for Trump given the shift in these numbers, but it's certainly not insurmountable," said Matt Wolking, a Republican campaign strategist who worked on Trump's 2020 campaign.

He said Trump needs to stay as focused as possible in his campaign "so he's not scaring" away voters who were leaning his way because they didn't like Biden.

Some 73% of Democratic registered voters in the poll said they were more excited about voting in November after Harris entered the race.

The latest poll's survey period partially overlapped with the August 19-22 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago where Harris formally accepted her party's nomination, and it remains to be seen whether the same level of enthusiasm for Harris will continue.